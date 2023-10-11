Falher Gala to raise money for Centre Chevaliers

Emily Plihal

The 10th Annual Gala held in Falher will this year be hosted by the Societe du Centre Communautaire Riviere la Paix.

Smoky River Minor Hockey passed on the gala baton to the group to help raise funds for the Centre Chevaliers, a beloved community hall in the community that is currently facing some hardships.

“Smoky River Minor Hockey graciously allowed us to host this fundraiser this year due to our financial struggles,” says vice president Paige Wolfe.

“It is going to be a really fun event to kick off the holiday season! Prepare to be dined and entertained all evening long.”

The event will be on Saturday, Dec. 2, with doors opening at 5 p.m. Supper catered by Hines Creek Catering will follow at 6:30 p.m.

“The hall is in dire financial straits and so we are hoping to raise necessary funds with this event,” says Wolfe.

Wolfe says the ever-popular band Kikbak will be providing the entertainment for the evening. Guests are asked to dress in semi-formal attire.

“There will be cocktails, a silent auction, a live band, catered dinner, and a midnight lunch,” says Wolfe.

“There will also be a live auction with great prizes including a West Jet round trip for two, Anne and May design package, and more,” she adds.

Tickets for the event can be purchased individually or as a table. Wolfe says it is a great opportunity for businesses to plan their Christmas parties for their staff.

Tickets cost $100 each or tables of eight are $750, tables of 10 $925, and tables of 12 are $1,100.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting 10thannualgala.rsvpify.com.

Keys Please will also be available through the evening to ensure attendees receive a safe ride home for people and their vehicles.