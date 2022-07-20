Falher endorses mental health group

The Calgary Counselling Centre [CCC] is receiving the support of Falher town council in helping spread the word about its services.

CEO Robbie Babins-Wagner wrote council July 4 informing council of its services. The letter was presented at council’s July 13 meeting.

“My ask today is that you help us spread the word,” wrote Babins-Wagner.

“By tapping into your local network, it is my hope that we can work alongside one another to bring much-needed mental health care to all Albertans.”

“I wouldn’t see a reason why we wouldn’t endorse this,” said Mayor Donna Buchinski.

CCC has served the mental health needs of Calgarians for over 60 years. With help from the Alberta government, CCC is now able to provide virtual services across Alberta with no wait list.

“. . .our counsellors have a proven track record of helping people overcome mental and emotional challenges,” wrote Babins-Wagner.

“I am thrilled that all Albertans can now access our care.”