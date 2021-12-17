Falher council shares excitement with chamber president

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Falher town council is pleased with the new president of the Smoky River Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Nichole Simard shared her vision with council at its meeting Dec. 8.

“It seems you have a lot of drive and you want to see the chamber grow,” Mayor Donna Buchinski said as she responded to Simard’s presentation.

“That’s very exciting for the chamber.”

Elected at the chamber’s annual general meeting Oct. 28, the new president and board are already moving forward.

“You have given us a timeline for what you want to do in 2022 and that’s great,” Buchinski said.

Simard also values the Town as a partner with the chamber.

“Support from the Town would be a big help,” Simard said.

“For 2022, we have a proactive plan for projects and activities.”

Plans to amalgamate with the McLennan and District Chamber of Commerce is still in progress, she added.

A meeting to discuss the issue is planned for January, she noted.

Buchinski supports the proposed amalgamation.

“I can see the value for the businesses of the region,” she said.

Simard said a truly regional chamber will benefit all local communities.

“Any one town will not be swallowed up by another,” Simard said.