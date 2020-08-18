Falher council briefs – Future of Falher park under survey

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Falher residents are being invited to decide on the future of the popular Friendship Hill Park.

At its regular meeting Aug. 10, Falher council approved a motion to create an online survey to get ideas.

“We want to see what the community wants for the future of the park, if they want to spend money on it,” CAO-in-training James Bell says.

“We’re still working on details and questions for the survey.”

Falher pool getting new deck

Work to construct a new concrete deck around the Falher Regional Swimming Pool was approved by council with a cap of $100,000.

Crews were scheduled to start work Aug. 11 and take up to three weeks to complete, Bell says.

The pool did not open for the 2020 summer season during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that hit in mid March.

“We’re making the best of a bad situation,” Bell says.

Council did not want to postpone the work to 2021 and possibly cause any disruptions when the pool opens in May, he says.

At its regular meeting April 14, council decided not to open the pool located at Ecole Routhier School when pools were closed under health orders by the provincial government in the pandemic.

Fitness centre gets refund in/for COVID-19

Council approved a refund of $5,000 to the Falher Recreation Development Society to cover losses for the Falher Fitness Centre that has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March.

Council received a request from the society for funding support since the facility has not been operating for several months, Bell says.

The town leases space in the Falher Regional Recreation Complex for the society to operate the fitness centre.

Council passes on COVID-19 mask bylaw – for now

A bylaw to make face masks mandatory in public places in the coronavirus (COVID-10) pandemic will not be placed in Falher soon.

“It was not deemed necessary at this time,” Bell says.

He says council discussed steps to consider a bylaw, but decided to decline the measure in the current circumstances.

Cannabis bylaw reduces some setbacks

Council amended its cannabis bylaw that opens more space to locate retail stores.

The adopted bylaw removes a buffer of 100m between cannabis stores and reclassifies Bee Park as a park not a playground, Bell says.

“The amended bylaw allows for more potential locations for cannibas retail stores,” Bell says.

A cannabis retail store shall not be located within 100 metres of a public or private school, a provincial healthcare facility, a playground, a campground or recreational vehicle (RV) park, an arena or a public swimming pool.

Council adopted the original bylaw at its regular meeting April 14.

The town responded to a request from a potential owner, CAO Adele Parker said in April.

Use of archery weapons banned in Falher

Council adopted a bylaw to ban anyone from using archery weapons within town limits.