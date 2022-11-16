Expo and Santa Day Nov. 26 at Centre Chevaliers in Falher

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

If you’re looking for a fun family event to take your children to have some pre-Christmas cheer, look no further than the Falher Christmas Expo and Santa Day.

The event will be held at the Centre Chevaliers on Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is free to attend.

Organizer Tina Gach says it’s the perfect opportunity to get some shopping in and a chance to spend some quality time with your kids.

“Events like this provide a chance for small town people to have big experiences,” she says.

“We don’t see many entertainers or children’s events as big centres do, and when we do it’s only a few special times per year. It also gives artisans a chance to reach more customers and showcase their products, bringing unique items to the area.”

This year, there will be 45 vendors, all set to provide a plethora of shopping opportunities for people in the region.

“I feel like it’s been so long since we’ve been able to have large events like this and it’s nice to be able to come out and support some local artisans and small businesses who’ve been hit hard by the pandemic,” Gach says.

“The children have missed out on so much the last few years, and they deserve a wonderful, magical event to come experience,” she adds.

Five cartoon movie characters will be in attendance, including three characters from Frozen, Ariel and Prince Charming.

“The live characters are young local singers/actors from the Peace Region who really love to entertain,” she explains. “This is the second time we’ve had them at the show.”

The day will also include free face painting with Cynthia Meades of Happy Cloud Face and Body Painting, Balloon Art by Phineas Flash, and a craft table in front of the stage sponsored by Smoky River FCSS. FCSS will also be accepting donations all day, they will accept cash donations or non-perishable food items.

The day’s events are sponsored by many local businesses including G3, J&G Glass, Triple G Trucking, Smoky River Dental, Richardson Pioneer, Mathieu Hryniuk, and New Horizon Co-op.

Santa will also be on hand from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to give children the opportunity to take a picture with him. Gach says photographs are available for a wide range of cost, starting at $7 per print with a wide range of packages available.

And have no fear! If you are unable to make it this year, Gach says she hopes to continue organizing the event for years to come