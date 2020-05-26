Exhibit marks anniversary of Chuckegg Creek fire

The Town of High Level’s Chuckegg Creek fire exhibit is available for viewing online. Many local people in the South and North Peace helped during the 2019 blaze.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Many people from all over Alberta answered the call for help one year ago during the Chuckegg Creek wildfire.



Now they have a chance to remember their contributions and relive the memories as the Town of High Level celebrates the anniversary with an online exhibit.



High Level was evacuated May 20, 2019. To mark the occasion, a new exhibit highlighting the events of the fire that displaced thousands of northern Albertans is now on display at the Mackenzie Crossroads Museum and Visitor Centre.



The exhibit is also online.



Town of High Level communications coordinator Bill Schnarr says the exhibit was intended to be the centerpiece for a town-wide celebration on the anniversary of the evacuation. However, COVID-19 changed plans.



The online display features Mayor Crystal McAteer as she walks through the main exhibit and talks about the events that took place.



“We are here today to take you through a visual display of the Chuckegg,” says McAteer in the online display.



We wanted to have a big gathering to commemorate the anniversary of Chuckegg, but, as you all know, all things COVID, we could not do that. So we came up with the next best thing.”



McAteer is joined by local residents who were there when it was happening. Hear what happened to them in their own words, and revisit some of the moments from an event that drew resident together in a united effort to save the town.



Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, says the wildfire burned nearly a million acres.



“Albertans rallied together to support those that were displaced and continue to do so as we approach another difficult wildfire season,” he says.



“As expected, the Chuckegg Creek Wildfire has flared up again and is still burning today but currently does not pose a risk to any communities. I want to reassure the residents of High Level that we are doing everything we can to extinguish this fire and to protect you and your community.”



The exhibit can be found by visiting the Town of High Level Facebook page [@TownofHighLevel] or directly at https://highlevel.ca/357/Chuckegg-Creek-Wildfire.