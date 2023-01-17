Excitement building for SARDA Trade Show

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

SARDA Agricultural Research is proud to welcome back its biennial trade show to Falher March 16-18.

Due to the COVID pandemic, this is the first time the Agricultural Trade Show has taken place since 2019, and organizer Nolan Lavoie says its set to be a great experience for agricultural producers and their whole family.

“We’re excited to see everybody again,” says Lavoie, noting there is an excitement building amongst exhibitors that are signed up to take part in the show.

“There’s quite a bit of new innovation in the industry, and many of our exhibitors are set to show what they’ve got to offer.”

With over 200 exhibits, Lavoie says there is certain to be something to interest all attendees of the event. He explains the exhibitors include financial institutions to farm equipment and everything in-between.

“We still have some booths available as this is the first time we’ve run the show in four years,” says

Lavoie.

“A lot of people weren’t sure what would happen after the last couple of years. They are selling quickly though, so would be a good time for potential exhibitors to reach out.”

The event will be held at the Falher Regional Recreation Complex in both the arena and the curling rink, with some of the larger equipment on display in the parking lot.

Thursday will run from noon-6 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Friday is usually the busiest day of the weekend,” says Lavoie. “Quite a few people will be roaming through and it will be fun for everyone, including people just coming to check out what’s there.”

Friday evening will include a complimentary Producer and Exhibitor Mingle, which Lavoie explains will include refreshments and finger foods. This event will be sponsored by St. Isidore Co-op and will run from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The event will be only for people over 18 years of age.

“It’ll be a great opportunity for our producers and exhibitors to have more of an in-depth conversation,” says Lavoie.

“This will be in place of the entertainment we have had in the past. As a result of skyrocketing costs, we’ve had to consider different options,” he adds.

SARDA is still welcoming sponsors, with money going to help fund this year’s show, future trade shows and also help to fund research and development. Complete sponsorship opportunities can be found on their website, with opportunities for Bronze Sponsorship ($5,000 and under), Silver ($5,000 and up),

Gold ($7,500 and up), and Platinum ($15,000 and up).

“The people who come to the show are great,” says Lavoie. “They’re all producers or people interested

in agriculture coming through the booths. The demographic will include people who want to be engaged by our exhibitors and it’s a terrific opportunity for people to see all the new things available.”

Lavoie says they are currently working with Rural Chicks to also host a market at the Centre Chevaliers on Saturday, so there’s additional opportunities for people attending the show.

They’re also gearing up to hold some kids’ events there to help provide a little bit for every interest group. More details for this will be coming soon.

A free pancake breakfast will also be held every morning for exhibitors and visitors to the trade show.

“It gives the community and surrounding communities something fun to do on the weekend,” he says.

“We’re excited to see people and get some interesting conversations going.”

If you are interested in renting a booth or sponsoring this year’s SARDA Trade Show, please call Nolan at (780)219-5515 or visit the SARDA website at www.sarda.ca