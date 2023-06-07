Excitement building for Honey Festival

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

It will be a sweet time with a lot of buzzing activity at this year’s Honey Festival in Falher taking place June 16-18.

Organizer Tatum Small says the Honey Festival Committee worked hard to address an issue that people from the region have been voicing for multiple years.

“The community wanted the festival back on Main Street, so we pushed to get permission to have it moved back,” Small says.

“The festival will be stretched out from NAPA all the way to Red Apple,” she adds.

The annual festival is a great way for local people to kick off and celebrate the beginning of summer in the region. Popular activities like the Bee Beard demonstrations, a vendors’ market, and children’s games will be back to entertain the community.

“We’re excited to have rides on Main Street,” says Small. “They will include a Swing, Pirates Revenge, Ballistic, and Reckless.”

Rides will kick start the event on Friday from 5-8 p.m. The much anticipated BEEr gardens will be back on Main Street in front of NAPA Auto, and will feature live music throughout the weekend.

For car enthusiasts or folks who have some fancy rides they want to show off, a Show ‘N Shine will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Anyone who has questions about the Show ‘N Shine, or who wants to enter their vehicle, please phone Cody at (780) 837-1470.

“They usually roll their cars in first thing in the morning,” says Small. “They’ll show up and register, then park their cars there all day.”

For the health enthusiasts in the crowd, Hicks Honey and Heritage are hosting a Colourblast Fun Run and Walk on Saturday at 8 a.m. Runners have to register by going to Gracie’s Pantry, Original Pete’s or online at runningroom.com. Registration costs $5.

“I think there’s going to be so much entertainment for a family,” says Small.

“Everyone of every age will find something that they want to do,” she adds.

A Beach Volleyball Tournament will be held at Ecole Heritage on Saturday. Entry fee is $100 per team of four, with registration expected prior to June 14. There will be no referees and the tournament will be cancelled if the weather conditions are poor. Please register by sending a text to Isabelle at (780) 837-6672.

The Open-Air Mini Market will be located on Main Street near the Gazebo. Registrations and questions will be answered and administered through honeyfestmarket@gmail.com. Registration is $25 for a 10-

foot space, registrants must provide their own tables or pop-up tents. This will be a chance for small businesses to showcase their products or art.

The Slow Pitch Tournament, an ever-popular feature of the Honey Festival, will take place throughout the weekend. Registration is $600 per team, interested parties are asked to text Jason at (780) 837-0274. Please make sure to contact him soon, as spots are filling up quickly.

“We will also have live music at the BEEr Gardens throughout the weekend,” says Small.

“ACFA helped coordinate bilingual artists to entertain. Kickback, a band out of Peace River, will be performing on Saturday night.”

Small urges people to come out check out the various attractions throughout the weekend