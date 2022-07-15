Excitement building for Golden

Big prizes will be given away at the 32nd annual Golden Walleye Classic on Sept. 3-4 at Shaw’s Point Resort. Above, first place winners in 2019 receive their cheque of $30,000. Left-right are organizing committee chair Ken Sperling, winners Brian Dobson, of Edmonton, and Eric Filewich, of St. Albert.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A popular fishing tournament for youth before the 32nd annual Golden Walleye Classic set for Sept. 3-4 at Shaw’s Point Resort is still being planned.

The Captain and Kids’ Fishing Tournament for children ages 16-and-under will be held Sept. 2, the first Friday of school for many school divisions in northern Alberta.

“We’re still having the kids’ tournament,” says Ken Sperling, who has chaired the Golden Walleye Classic organizing committee for more than 20 years.

“It’s free for kids and people can sign up right up to the start of the event.”

The tournament runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Kids are getting more interested in fishing,” Sperling says.

Both the kids and adults tournaments were cancelled in 2021 and 2020 by COVID-19 restrictions.

A total of 25 youth entered the last event in 2019 when 15 pike were caught.

School starts Aug. 30 for students in High Prairie School Division, Peace River School Division and Holy Family Catholic Regional Division. Students in Grande Prairie Public School Division and Grande Prairie and District Catholic Schools return to class Aug. 31.

When the event was last held in 2019, many of the contestants were from Fairview, which is part of Peace River School Division.

Meanwhile, the Golden Walleye Classic on Lesser Slave Lake returns and organizers urge people to sign up soon or the event may be cancelled.

“We need 40 teams registered by Aug. 15,” Sperling says.

“We’re taking a maximum 65 boats.”

A $65,000 cash payout will be up for grabs based on a maximum number of boats with two people on a team.

“We’ve got a few teams registered,” Sperling says.

Special prizes will also be given to contestants for the heaviest fish on each of the two days, the top male-and female team, the youngest angler and the oldest angler.

Each team is allowed to catch a maximum four walleye per day and bring them in two at a time to be measured at the weigh-in station.

Entrants may sign up with a registration fee of $1,000.

Sperling says the event will have other activities, such as a silent auction.

“We appreciate whatever donations we get,” Sperling says.

An awards banquet on Sept. 4 will start at 6:30 p.m.

The 2019 event drew 36 teams, down from 58 in 2018. The winning team shared top prize of $30,000. Teams travelled from High Prairie, Slave Lake, Peace River, Fairview and other parts of Alberta.

For more information on both events, phone Sperling at [780] 751-3906 or his cell number at [780] 523-7385 or connect to the event website online at www.golden walleye.com.