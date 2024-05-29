Every cookie counts!

Left-right are Casey Szmata, Jenna Hendrickson, Corina Hendrickson, Mikailyn Wearden Griffin-Beale, Shannon Sutherland and Darbee Rainville, who were among the many volunteers who decorated cookies for the 2024 Smile Cookie Campaign in Peace River.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

An annual fundraising campaign in Peace River has once again helped to raise an impressive amount of money for suicide awareness and prevention.

The annual Smile Cookie Campaign has raised a total of $31,142.50, and Always Find a Reason to Smile advocate Casey Szmata says she has been blown away by the unwavering support of residents year after year.

“The Peace Country has once again shown unwavering support of Always Find a Reason to Smile and suicide awareness and prevention in our communities,” says Szmata.

“I am so grateful and proud to live here.”

Szmata teams up annually with Peace River Tim Hortons to host an annual campaign to raise funds to promote mental health and suicide awareness. As part of the fundraiser, pictures of people who lost their lives to suicide are lined up along the drive through to remind people of how important it is to have mental health care available to people who need it.

The smile campaign ran from April 29 to May 5, with all proceeds going to help fund programming at the Resource Centre for Suicide Prevention.

“We want to be even busier than we have been over the past few years,” says Szmata.

“We are really looking forward to the amazing conversations and ideas for suicide prevention.”

The annual Smile Cookie Campaign is a cross-Canada Tim Hortons initiative, set to help local non-profit organizations help fundraise desperately needed funds. In Peace River, the annual campaign has helped to raise money for suicide awareness and mental health concerns with the Always Find a Reason to Smile group.

“This campaign is our major fundraiser ever year, and without the Tim Hortons corporation, owners, and staff, none of this would be possible,” says Szmata.

“The Peace Country, who year after year gives us their unconditional support, I can’t ask for more.”

Szmata says family and friends can also help their loved ones who are struggling with mental health issues in a very simple way.

“The most important thing to do is talk and listen,” says Szmata.

“Listen not to respond, but to understand. We are here for education and support for anyone wanting to learn more.”

She says there is a very high rate of mental health issues and suicide rates in the Peace River Region, and everyone needs to shoulder some of the responsibility and take care of one another.

“We can provide you with the tools to be more confident in supporting your friends and family,” Szmata says.

“It is always confidential. Please reach out to the Resource Centre for Suicide Prevention in Grimshaw.”

The centre’s phone number is (825) 238-0038