Evening of Elegance fundraiser sells out

Members of Smoky River Emergency Services waited tables at the sold out event.

Tom Henihan

South Peace News

The Smoky River Fire and Rescue Evening of Elegance fundraiser took place on Nov. 2.



It was the fourth annual fundraiser event and the third hosted at the upstairs lounge of the Emergency Services Building in Falher, which opened in June 2017.



The lounge was decorated as an elegant dining space and members of Smoky River Emergency Services waited tables for the sold out event of 100 guests.



Esquire Hotel in Girouxville took care of the catering for the formal food and wine evening, offering arugula salad, potato leek soup and an appetizer of spinach flatbread pieces with an onion artichoke dip.



The main course was prime rib with garlic-mashed potatoes, asparagus, roasted peppers and roasted tomato paste with garlic.



The desert was Tuscan Tiramisu with blackberry, strawberry and raspberry on top with a drizzle of caramel sauce.



Suzette Fowler, owner of Modern Elegance Wine and Spirits Ltd. in Grande Prairie, returned as the sommelier for the evening, offering suggestions on wines to best compliment each course.



Fire chief, Marcel Maure said a few words on behalf of the Smoky River Fire Department and welcomed guests to the formal, evening fundraiser.



Fox Creek and Lac Ste. Anne fire chiefs along with the County of Grande Prairie deputy fire chief were among the guests who attended the event.



Todd Loewen, United Conservative Party MLA for Central Peace-Notley, also attended.



Numerous businesses and individuals in the community donated to the silent auction that took place as part of the evening.



“We super appreciate all the people who came to support our event and who want to see us succeed in the fire department,” says Maure.



The funds raised from Evening of Elegance will go toward a live fire-training simulator.