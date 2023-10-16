Equipment purchased for High Prairie Health Complex

A pre-COVID donation of $300,000 by the Gordon Buchanan family to the High Prairie and District Health Foundation was earmarked to buy much-needed up-to-date equipment for the High Prairie Health Complex. After careful consideration, items were chosen, then ordered. Photos were taken with Donna Buchanan, on behalf of the family, foundation reps and hospital staff on Oct. 5. Items purchased included a ventilator for the emergency room, a portable X-Ray machine for Diagnostic Imaging, two tubs – one in Acute Care and one in J.B. Wood Continuing Care, and a baby weigh scale and cart for the emergency room.

Dignitaries and staff pose for a photo in the emergency room with three pieces of equipment: a ventilator, portable X-Ray machine for Diagnostic Imaging, and a baby weigh scale and cart. Left-right are: Laura Tomkins, Clinical Nurse Educator (AHS); Chantal Laflamme, Registered Nurse (AHS): Samantha Nemec, Interim Site Manager (AHS); Nola Roder-Kit, Registered Nurse (AHS); Ashley Bell, Diagnostic Imaging (AHS); High Prairie and District Health Foundation (HP&DHF) president/chair Mary-Anne Payne, and Donna Buchanan, representing the Buchanan family. Missing is George Keay, director on the HP&DHF.