Entrepreneur Grants approved

Northern Sunrise County has approved two applications for the 2022 intake of the Entrepreneur Grant, economic development officer Lynn Florence wrote in her report to council at the April 12 meeting.

“These entrepreneurs require help to build a business plan to start a new business with the county,” wrote Florence.

In the first application, the business coach will provide help to a county entrepreneur for assistance with managing her business.

In the second, the business coach will provide help for assistance in developing a business plan for a vegetable greenhouse production and farm store business.

Council continues to do what it can to assist people starting businesses within county borders.