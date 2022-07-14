Elks to coach at football camp

More than 120 minor and high school football players are gearing up for the High Prairie Summer Football Clinic July 23-24 at E.W. Pratt High School. Above, High Prairie Renegade quarterback RJ Grievson, right, is chased by a Fort McMurray Saint player in high school football action Sept. 3, 2021.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie will host more than 120 young up-and-coming football players in a summer clinic led by CFL players from the Edmonton Elks.

A few spots are still open for the High Prairie Summer Football Clinic July 23-24 at E.W. Pratt High School organized by New World Agency.

Rookie Canadian quarterback Tre Ford has been confirmed as one of the Elks’ players who will be a coach at the camp, High Prairie and Area Football Society president Tom Duchesneau states in an email July 7.

Ford is the first Canadian quarterback for the Edmonton football club since 1968.

More players from the Elks will be announced before the clinic starts.

“This is such a great opportunity for football players, from Grade 5 to those who have just graduated Grade 12, to learn in a fun and exciting environment,” says Duchesneau, who also serves as head coach of the high school High Prairie Renegades’ team.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to host this football camp and have professional football players come to our community.”

Players from all over Alberta have registered for the clinic for 124 players.

New World confirmed that 84 players were registered by July 6, including 30 from High Prairie, 25 from Grande Prairie, eight from Peace River and others from Valleyview, Sexsmith, Wembley, Whitecourt, Edmonton, Fort McMurray and Coaldale.

“I’m excited to see this camp come to our small town,” Duchesneau says.

“It is a special thrill for young players to get a chance to meet pro athletes.

“But to actually have a chance to be coached by them for two days is something they will remember forever.”

Elks’ players will coach the younger players in the various positions of quarterbacks, offensive line, running backs, wide receivers, defensive line, linebackers and defensive backs.

New World plans to bring 14 coaches – two at each position – currently on the Elks’ roster.

The registration fee is $225, which includes camp apparel, a medical trainer and a professional photographer.

Players can register online through New World at https://newworldagency.com/football-camps-clinics/.

For more information or to register, connect online to the Facebook page of High Prairie and Area or phone Duchesneau at [780] 523-0265.