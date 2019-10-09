Election forums this week in PR, HP

Richard Froese

South Peace News

All-candidates forums for the federal election are planned for Peace River and High Prairie this week.



The first is Wednesday, Oct. 9 in Peace River, 7 p.m. at the Belle Petroleum Centre. The next day, Thursday, Oct. 10 a forum will be held at the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre at 7 p.m.



The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce hosts the local forum, expected to be from 7-9 p.m.



“The purpose of the forum is for people to ask questions to the candidates,” chamber president Barry Sharkawi says.



Peace River – Westlock candidates will present their platforms and issues followed by questions from voters.



People will also have opportunity to speak with the candidates one-on-one after the forum.



Incumbent MP Arnold Viersen of the Conservative Party has already confirmed his campaign schedule is too full to attend in High Prairie.



Three other candidates have confirmed they will attend.

-Green Party candidate Peter Nygaard of Joussard.

-John Schrader of Westlock is running for the new People’s Party of Canada.

-Leslie Penny of Barrhead is carrying the Liberal banner.

Jennifer Villebrun of Valleyview is the NDP candidate.