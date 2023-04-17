‘Eggs’citing time at Jaycee Park

The High Prairie Easter Egg Hunt was held April 8 at Jaycee Park. About 80 people attended the event organized by Kristina Erhardt. Snow covered much of the park so children searched for eggs and treats in areas not covered in snow. Many left pleased with treats to enjoy the rest of the weekend.

Three boys enjoy the treats gathered at the Easter egg hunt. Left-right, are Charlie Tolentino, 10, Kaden Rosario, 9, and Andrei Tabula. Jaxson Patenaude, 5, left, and his sister Deya Patenaude, 6, filled their bags with Easter eggs and treats. Willow Willier, 3, left, and her brother Rocky Willier, 2, were all ears – Easter bunny ears! – while on the search for eggs and treats. Dash Lamarche, 6, left, and his brother Declan Lamarche, 8, were busy on the hunt for Easter eggs and treats. Three sisters fill their hands and bags with Easter eggs and treats. Left-right, are Destiny Block, 9, Paige Block, 5, and Aleesha Block, 8. Brooklyn Speers, 5, left, and her sister Katelynn Speers, 6, fill their Easter baskets with Easter eggs and treats. Carmen Howard, 16 months old, was among the youngest who enjoyed the Easter egg hunt. Never too young to enjoy a good hunt! Izabella Bellerose, 5, left, and her brother Jude Bellerose, 3, were on the search for eggs and treats armed with baskets.