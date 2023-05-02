Egg drop planned to raise money for church repairs

The new design for the steps of the Paroisse Notre Dame de Lourdes Parish will allow it to become more accessible to all attendees of events at the parish. Construction has already commenced on the steps and is hoped to be completed later this year.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

The Paroisse Notre Dame de Lourdes Parish in Girouxville will be holding its second Annual Egg Drop Fundraiser event June 4 to help raise funds for new front steps.

The Paroisse’s Front Steps Fundraising Committee has been working hard to raise enough funds to replace the dilapidated steps that had become a hazard to churchgoers. The total cost of the project will be slightly over $360,000 and the committee has managed to raise more than two-thirds of the funds.

“The Girouxville Church is an integral part of the community and has been host to a pilgrimage for the Archdiocese of Grouard-McLennan for many years,” explains committee member Karen Benoit.

“Maintaining access to the facility is crucial in continuing to host this pilgrimage, and having it be accessible to all. Fellowship is an important part of the parish and the community,” she adds.

The egg drop will consist of colourful plastic eggs and are being sold with corresponding numbered tickets. The eggs to be dropped from a helicopter onto a target on the grotto grounds.

Benoit says the number of eggs dropped this year will be increased from the number dropped in 2022.

“In 2022, 500 tickets with corresponding numbered colourful plastic eggs were sold and then the eggs were dropped from a helicopter,” she says. “This year, 650 tickets will be sold, and 650 eggs will be dropped. The target is a marked set of rings with a centre pin.”

Benoit explains the three eggs that land closest to the pin will be the winners of the prizes. Three pre-

selected judges from the community will be on-hand to determine which of the eggs are closest. Prizes awarded will be $1,300 for first place, $800 for second place and $500 for third place.

A candy drop will also be held after the egg drop for children in attendance. Benoit says the candy drop

is new to this year’s event.

“It’s a throwback to the Agricultural Fair Candy Drop that many of us enjoyed ourselves as children,” she says.

“The event begins after regular Sunday 10:30 a.m. Mass, with the egg drop taking place at noon.”

A hotdog lunch will also be provided for everyone in attendance. Anyone attending the event is asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

“Families are encouraged to attend,” she says.

“Everyone is welcome, and there’s no obligation to purchase an egg ticket to attend,” she adds.

All funds raised from the egg drop will go directly toward the construction of the new front steps and lower hall accessibility entry of the church. Benoit says early last week a new fully engineered design was obtained, with construction also commencing.

If you would like to purchase an egg ticket or would like to donate to the project, you can call Diane at (780) 618-8207, Karen at (780) 618-7297, Simone at (780) 837-4850 or Edna at (780) 837-6070. Egg tickets cost $20 each.