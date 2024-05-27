Efforts for vehicle roundup continue

Efforts to rid the community of old vehicles continues at McLennan.

At its meeting May 13, council heard from CAO Lorraine Willier, who said efforts to provide residents with an opportunity to dispose of old vehicle for free continues.

Willier told council she was speaking to a company (not disclosed) about the possibility of “rounding up” vehicles.

At a recent meeting, a High Prairie company was interested in taking the vehicles but there had to be so many before they would come to town to collect them.

The Town of McLennan has posted on its website an invitation for residents to contact the Town. “Do you have an old vehicle on your property you would like removed? Is so, contact the town office at (780_ 324-3065 by May 31, to sign up to have it removed for free.”