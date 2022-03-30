Edmonton Boat and Sportsman 2022 Show reels ’em in

The Edmonton Boat & Sportsmen’s Show returned with a bang this past weekend. After being shut down on its first day in 2020, and postponed in 2021, ten’s of thousands of outdoor enthusiasts from across the province flocked to the Edmonton Expo Centre to express their excitement for the show’s return. A record breaking number of attendee’s came down on the opening day of the event and the momentum continued over the course of the four-day event.

Many local events in northern Alberta are all announcing their return also. Coming up April 8 and 9 is the Peace River Trade Show and the High Prairie Gun Show on May 14 and 15.

“It was amazing to see so many hunting, fishing and outdoor enthusiasts return to the show after two years,” said Show Manager, Les Trendall “This is the largest event for the region’s outdoor lovers to see what’s new and exciting in the year ahead. It was a weekend enjoyed by all.”

The Edmonton Expo Centre was transformed into a massive one-stop marketplace for fishing, hunting, boating and outdoor gear, with hundreds of retailers, manufacturers, outfitters and more. The event was met with an overwhelming number of positive reviews from attendees and exhibitors alike.

Plenty of families enjoyed a weekend at the show, with activities for children including the ever-popular trout pond, sponsored by Canadian Tire, Casting Pond, Sensory Safari, reptile display, and many educational seminars on the Outdoor Stage.

Sales were exceedingly strong at this event, due to it’s impressive retail component. Feedback from many exhibitors indicated that shoppers were again out in full force for 2022, with many purchases being carried out the doors.

One of the elements that show visitors get particularly excited about are fantastic prizes. Congratulations to the following winners:

John Shergold – $4000 Grand Prize Treeline Outdoor Rooftop Tent courtesy of Hunt Ready;

Jordan Schell – $2500 gift certificate from Rapid Revolutions;

Allen McClelland – $500 off a 10-14 day hunting/fishing trip with 2 Oceans Safari;

Nancy Skinner – 50% off a half day river trip on the Bow River in Calgary from River Peoples Guides;

Mojtaba Aghajani Delavar – Honda lawn mower worth $1000 from Cycle Works West;

Hans-Peter Reis – prize package from Sentinal Storage;

Dwayne Thompson – prize package from High Caliber Adventure;

Deegan Kalyn of St. Albert smiles as he gets used to handling a live boa constrictor at one of the exhibits.

You might not be able to tell, but this is a complete camping rig that fits on top of an SUV or pickup. In the background is the “pop up” tent. Note the solar cells on the foreground truck.

Three halls were filled with exhibitors. After basically two years of no shows due to COVID, people came back. Missing were many boat dealers (which also missed the 2019 show due to economic slow down) and this year, fishing equipment like rods and reels and electronics and more were also absent.

Alexa Prodaniuk is all smiles at the M.D. of Bonnyville / Bonnyville / Cold Lake booth.

Kevin Keller, Economic Development Officer Municipal District of Greenview

We lost this fellow’s business card. Economic Development Officer for Swan Hills.

Another Northern Alberta company, Wapiti River Outfitters from Grande Prairie. L to R, Michael Defeu, Travis Oshea, Dylan Cadman, and Bryan Hagler

Alex Fuller, Sam Muise, and John Andersen hosting the Lac Lac Biche Region booth

Dean at the Smoky Lake booth.

Just what the doctor ordered. 9 meters (28 feet) of fishing craft. A tad over $250,000 with tax.