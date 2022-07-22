Editorial – Yee haw! It’s rodeo time

Richard Froese

Yeeeeeeha!

Rodeo time is returning in rural communities around Alberta!

Many small-town rodeos, stampedes and agricultural fairs are back in full swing after being cancelled the last two years by COVID-19 restrictions.

Anyone who has ever lived in a rural farming region will say that the rodeo or fair is the biggest local event of the year.

One of the biggest rodeos in the Alberta Peace region celebrates a special milestone, delayed by two years. The 60th annual High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo is getting all geared up for Aug. 2-3.

Like any fair or stampede, the High Prairie rodeo is a family and community affair. It is a time for people in the region to show their community spirit.

The High Prairie Rodeo has been renowned for its strong community support from businesses, organizations, municipalities and individuals to showcase the rural roots and spirit of the region.

Two full days of fun is planned for people of all ages. Rodeo action and entertainment is the big draw as many riders come off the world stage after competing at the Calgary Stampede. Many local riders will also horse around in the rodeo.

To celebrate the 60th annual rodeo, the High Prairie Elks are planning many special activities to honour the roots and history of the rodeo and the agricultural region.

A parade on opening day kicks off the big event. Then it will be off to the rodeo grounds for food, fun, family and friends in the midway and cowboys, rodeo queens and comedy at the rodeo.

It will surely be an event to mark on the calendar!

Many people have been waiting since 2019 for the special celebration of the popular major summer event.

Rodeos, stampedes and fairs throughout the Peace region and province have long histories. Like any major event, it takes plenty of dedicated volunteers to serve in various roles to keep the operation and program functioning. Without volunteers, those events simply don’t and won’t happen.

Even before the COVID pandemic, many organizations struggled to recruit and retain volunteers.

Organizers invite people to volunteer for various roles. All it takes is a shift for two or three hours a day.

Volunteers are part of a team that makes any event work.

Volunteers offer their time and skills because they want to contribute to their community and to serve others. They have a heart be part of an event or project to benefit the community and others.

Volunteers have pride in their community and want to enhance life and culture.

Volunteering for a milestone event will make it even more special and memorable.

For full details about the 60th annual High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo, watch for the special supplement in the South Peace News print issue of July 27.