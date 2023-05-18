Editorial – Wildfires cool down provincial election

Richard Froese

During provincial and federal elections, the campaign and candidates can often be the talk of the town.

Voters will go to the polls on election day May 29, so the 28-day campaign is more than half over.

But it’s far from the talk of the town – or even many parts of the province – as dozens of communities in northern Alberta have been hit by wildfires.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes as wildfires rage – many out of control. Local and provincial firefighters and emergency management teams at regional and provincial levels are working tirelessly to keep people safe and to protect property as much as possible.

United Conservative Party and New Democratic Party leaders and local candidates in areas affected by wildfires have made the emergency issue a priority, not the campaign trail.

Under normal conditions, elections are top and front of newspapers and newscasts.

But not in 2023!

Election signs don’t appear to be as prominent, either. When a campaign starts, it takes just a few days for all parties to plant placards in strategic locations.

Perhaps, as the fires fade and as election day approaches, more signs may appear in local communities.

While the Alberta government has declared a state of emergency, many people may wonder if the election could be postponed. Premier Danielle Smith says only the chief electoral officer of Elections Alberta has the authority to make that decision. She notes an Alberta provincial election has never been postponed for any reason, such as a widespread emergency or disasters.

If people are still displaced from their home on May 29, Elections Alberta would allow people to vote after election day, Smith says.

Still, she hopes and trusts the wildfire situation will be under control so people can have the ability and freedom to vote in local polls.

Despite the devastation and difficulties of wildfires, some good is coming out of the crisis. It is good to see the political parties are pulling together – not pulling apart – to meet the needs of people throughout the area hit by wildfires. When people pull together, it can produce positive results.

Alberta has a fixed election day on the last Monday of May every four years under an amendment to the Election Act.

However, the government may have to reconsider a different month for the election. Now it seems May is the start of wildfire – and evacuation – season. To avoid any potential season of wildfires, the government ought to consider changing the election month. Holding a provincial election in Alberta from May to September currently is not a good idea for various reasons.

Stay safe.