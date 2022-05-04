Editorial – Whatever it takes!

Chris Clegg

To the best knowledge of this newspaper, we do not know of one local politician who attended the Community Leaders Camp 2022 at Jasper Park Lodge April 25-28.

Good! If the tax paying public has any right to be alarmed over where they send its politicians, and what they do on said trips, this is a perfect example.

The Community Leaders Camp was held by former MLA Doug Griffiths. He is also the author of the book 13 Ways to Kill Your Community. There were probably many sessions worth attending during the four-day conference although it was actually three days, beginning at 4 p.m. April 25 and ending at noon April 28.

However, several items on the conference agenda are worth noting.