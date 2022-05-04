Editorial – Whatever it takes!

Chris Clegg
To the best knowledge of this newspaper, we do not know of one local politician who attended the Community Leaders Camp 2022 at Jasper Park Lodge April 25-28.
Good! If the tax paying public has any right to be alarmed over where they send its politicians, and what they do on said trips, this is a perfect example.
The Community Leaders Camp was held by former MLA Doug Griffiths. He is also the author of the book 13 Ways to Kill Your Community. There were probably many sessions worth attending during the four-day conference although it was actually three days, beginning at 4 p.m. April 25 and ending at noon April 28.
However, several items on the conference agenda are worth noting.
- Welcome cocktails from 5-6 p.m. April 25.
- Wine Tasting from 3-4:30 p.m. April 26 for only $25 extra. Spa express treatment at the same time for only $125 extra.
- Consumer Power Cocktail Hour from 3:30-4:15 p.m. April 27.
- High School Mixer from 7:45-11 p.m. later the same day, April 27. As if three events involving alcohol were not enough, the fourth event gives attendees over three hours to soak up more alcohol.
The final day ends before noon but Griffiths sends you away with a boxed lunch. Hope there is some hangover medicine included in those lunch boxes because some people are going to need it!
And the cost to attend? Only $3,450 per person!
Northern Sunrise County flatly declined the invitation at its meeting calling it “overpriced” but it should not have been the only reason. Big Lakes County also declined to send anyone.
Should it not concern the taxpayers and elected officials there were four activities scheduled which involved and encouraged the consumption of alcohol? With so many opportunities afforded, one may be inclined to call it a three-day drunk. Of course, at the expense of the taxpayer! Yikes!
When we send local politicians to any event, should they not be learning? Not sipping from a wine bottle or martini glass!
Make no mistake about this. These activities would not be scheduled if people did not attend them at previous functions. The reality is politicians are flocking to these events involving booze likes flies to manure. Should they not be learning?
We are not suggesting politicians attending such events are peeing their pants, falling down in a drunken stupor, and ending up in the local Queen’s Hotel drunk tank for the night.
But we will suggest having four such events on a single conference agenda in three days is a bit much. It seems alcohol was the central theme to the conference. Calling this conference a Community Leaders Camp and offering so many opportunities to soak up booze should not be an example set by leaders, it should be shunned.
Nonetheless, Griffiths scheduled these events and we know the reason why. People are attending them when held. It is appalling, disgusting and immoral.
And for only $3,450 all paid by the local taxpayer!
Pathetic!