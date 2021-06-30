Editorial – Uncovered on Canada Day

Richard Froese

Albertans can celebrate more than Canada Day on July 1.



It’s when COVID-19 restrictions will be eliminated by the government.



After nearly 14 months of people having to social distance, sanitize their hands and periods of so-called lockdowns, Albertans can live more free.



“O Canada!



“God, keep our land glorious and free.”



Albertans can celebrate more freedom on Canada Day. It appears the vaccines are working as the daily number of new cases dropped below 100.



As vaccination rates rise, the rate of COVID-19 cases is falling sharply. That’s something to certainly celebrate.



Although few annual Canada Day festivities are scheduled, many people are bound to get together with their families and neighhours with outdoor barbecues and picnics.



However, many COVID-19 safety measures and protocol will still apply in some places and situations.



Premier Jason Kenney and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw remind people to take proper precautions.



Legally, all Albertans must still physically distance and isolate when sick or with symptoms, states a message on the Government of Alberta website.



Good hygiene is the best protection. People are advised to wash their hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, cough or sneeze into an elbow or sleeve and dispose of tissues appropriately.



Over the next several days, weeks, and perhaps months, people will hug and embrace like friends or family they haven’t seen for years.



It’s going to seem like one long happy reunion.



Don’t expect everything to open up completely wide with no restrictions and no masks. As long as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, hospitals and seniors’ lodges will continue to use measures and protocol, such as face masks, hand sanitizing and social distancing.



Although the provincial government has dropped the restrictions, municipalities, businesses, and building owners and authorities still have the power to mandate masks and other restrictions. They all have the right and privilege to control what happens on their property.



Remember, it’s better to be safe then sorry.



Most people will be relieved to be allowed to take off those mouth mufflers, er masks.



After wearing masks mandated by the government last December, what a day it will be to see happy faces with beaming smiles.



Many people say they will continue to wear masks, even if they have both vaccine shots, to stay as safe as possible.



Medical experts say that two shots have a near 100 per cent chance of protecting a person. People who have not been vaccinated remain most at risk of the catching the virus.



Have faith in the vaccine and live in freedom!



Let’s get back to some kind of normal!



Be healthy and safe!