Editorial – Ultimate hypocrisy

Chris Clegg

It is said the business dealings in the world of sports is a symbol for what is happening in the real world.

If that is the case, a recent signing in the National Football League should be extremely worrisome if it is an indication where North American society is heading.

Houston Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson sat out last season after accusations surfaced from as many as 22 women of sexual misconduct. After a police investigation, no criminal charges were laid but there are still several civil sexual assault and sexual harassment lawsuits pending.

Meanwhile, the Texans decided they had enough of Watson. They traded him to the Cleveland Browns for a boatload of drafts picks. Good for the Texans for parting with this player!

Then, the Browns turned around and signed Watson to the richest contract in NFL history. It is for five years and $230 million, all guaranteed money. Provisions are in the contrat he is not paid if supended.

In a market that deems a quarterback is worth that much [it’s a debate for another day] is not the point. Whatever happened to hiring and paying people on your team who are good people?

From the day we are born, our parents teach us to be good people. Behave yourself. Don’t steal. Be courteous. Treat other people with respect. Men, treat women with respect. In school, these values are reinforced by educators. In places of worship, we are also taught good values.

Actually, everywhere you look the message is the same. Just be a good person.

Businesses and sports teams take pride on finding good people to work for them. Many go through exhaustive and very expensive interview processes to find the “right” man or woman for the job.

In the NFL, teams routinely brag about how much research they put into every draft pick. In many cases, the player’s character is said to be just as important as the talent they bring to the field.

It is a head-scratcher what the Browns have done. Watson’s history toward women is abhorrent. Despite the fact there were no criminal charges laid, it is impossible to believe all 22 women are lying.

The simple question arises: is it that vitally important for the Browns to have a man of such questionable character as Watson in the hopes of winning a few football games?

Apparently, it is.

What does that say about the Browns and our society? Just because a man can throw a football and is an elite talent in this craft, should not mean any team should throw aside its principles in the hopes of winning.

The Browns should be asking themselves what example they are setting for their fans. The NFL should take the lead and do the same. It should be said a suspension from the NFL is extremely likely.

Today, Watson is a rich man despite his actions. Very questionable actions. Whether you are a parent, owner of a multi-million dollar corporation, or owner of a sports team, ask yourself: is this the lesson we want to send to our children?