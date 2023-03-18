Editorial – Trade shows support community

Richard Froese

Winter is winding down and warmer days are ahead.

Spring returns March 20 and the daylight hours are getting longer as daylight saving time started March 12.

It also means that trade show season in the region starts.

Trade shows promote local communities and business and industry with activities for all ages from children to seniors.

First, Falher is the place to be for the SARDA Agricultural Trade Show from March 16-18.

Previously known as the Smoky River Agricultural Trade Show, the event is hosted by SARDA (Smoky Applied Research Demonstration Association). Held every other year, the trade show returns after being cancelled in 2021 by COVID-19 restrictions, which would have been the 21st show.

As farmers gear up for the seeding and growing seasons, the show is an opportunity for producers to get updated on the latest products, practices and services that will help produce another prosperous harvest.

It’s more than just agriculture.

The show also highlights a variety of other local businesses and organizations and products and services such as gardening and recreation.

After that, the action moves over to the 20th annual High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show set for April 15-16 based at the Sports Palace.

Organizers from the High Prairie Fish and Game Association expect the event will draw 4,500-5,000 over the weekend.

For the past several shows, the event has been sold out of exhibit space as 150 vendors come from all over Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

The High Prairie event has become one of the largest gun shows in Alberta and growing more popular.

Besides hunting, the show features a variety of recreation, all-terrain vehicles, lawn and garden products and local businesses and organizations.

The Artisans’ Market in the curling rink promotes other vendors, including home-based businesses and various crafters and homemade products.

Following that, the annual Peace River Spring Trade Show returns May 5-6 at the Baytex Energy Centre.

The Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce is excited. Just a few exhibit spaces are open.

Last year, the show attracted 2,300 people who browsed around the show that featured 82 main business vendors and 15 home-based businesses.

The chamber president at the time, Peter Herritt, said the event was good for the community after it was cancelled in 2021 and 2020 by COVID-19 restrictions.

“It was good to see the pride each business had in showcasing what they had to offer to the public,” Herritt said.

Celebrate community, celebrate local businesses.

Visit an upcoming trade show and help support and build the region.