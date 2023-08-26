Editorial – Too big for some folks

Jeff Burgar

The ancient Latin saying “Si vis pacem, para bellum” was often quoted through history.

Even before Romans there were Greeks, and Chinese saying the same. Plus, recent histories in France and America. Up to and including the popular movie John Wick 3: Parabellum.

Translation to English – “If you want peace, prepare for war.”

The original lesson surfaces daily. Business owners plan for shoplifters by having mirrors, door sensors, and super valuable merchandise under lock or easily seen by staff. Insurance, a ‘preparation for disaster’ it can be said, is commonly purchased. It is a trillion dollar industry all by itself.

Of course, no amount of insurance ever really compensates for the loss of personal possessions in a fire. Or worse, the loss of loved ones.

The often chirp-chirp of a brainless politician trying to make a point, for some reason is strangely silent on many particular aspects of today’s reality of life. Harping on climate change, gun control, or just about any activity that someone thinks need regulation is common. “If it can save one life, I am all for it!” is often heard. Today, these chirpers are deafeningly quiet on what should be done, or even can be done, about wildfires.

Let’s dismiss those who point a finger at, say Alberta or China, for their fossil fuel use and climate change. Such critics tank up their vehicle because, you know, electric vehicles aren’t quite ready. Or fly cross country or internationally for a holiday because, you know, there aren’t any practical ways to sail from Toronto to Vancouver. These poseurs are others on a virtue-signalling bandwagon.

Would they have a real practical suggestion or thought, beyond goofy nebulous ideas about shutting down gasoline and diesel vehicles? Banning aircraft travel until it is all electric? Or closing beef industries because cattle fart greenhouse gases?

Let’s stay with wildfires. As it happens, “Para bellum” points in a direction. If you want to save property, and save lives, prepare for disaster.

There are fair questions to ask. How many Alberta communities are certified, or even attempting to follow guidelines in the Fire Smart program? If it is not 100 per cent, from county to M.D. to town and city, why not? How about something as simple as what the heck does it take to get an effective warning system in place? Something that people can understand without it garbled. Something that effectively communicates location. As in fire is approaching Nampa at two kilometres per hour and is within six kilometres SW. Range roads are fine for people who know what they are and where they are. When time is of the essence, for others do they enjoy spending 30 minutes trying to find a map?

So many questions. Does that mean leaders can ignore reasoning used in the 2008 financial collapse? Leaders said, “These banks are too big to let fail.”

But today wildfires are just too big to deal with?

Tell that to the people of Maui. Yellowknife. Enterprise. The next place.