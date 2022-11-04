Editorial – Time to remember

Richard Froese

Remembrance Day will be commemorated across Canada on Nov. 11.

For the first time since 2019, Canadians will gather in person for services since 2019 after COVID-19 banned indoor gatherings in 2020 and 2021. In the last two years, small indoor services were held by invitation and others were held outdoors.

Legion halls, school gymnasiums and other community venues will likely be filled as people are eager to truly reflect during the special day of the year.

It will also be an historic day at the service when people join voices to sing God Save the King instead of God Save the Queen after Queen Elizabeth died Sept. 8, 2022 after serving for 70 years. Her son, Prince Charles, became King Charles III.

Remember the new words to the song.

“God save our gracious king,

“Long live our noble king,

“God save the King!

“Send him victorious.

“Happy and glorious.

“Long to reign over us.

“God save the King!”

Remembrance Day is a time to remember and honour thousands of men and women who served and fought for the freedoms and rights that Canadians value and appreciate.

They sacrificed their lives and time to make life better for everyone in Canada.

Canada has a reputation as being one of the leading nations in the world with the most freedoms, compared with other countries around the world, despite what many Canadians think about homeland freedoms.

Remembrance Day was first observed in 1919 throughout the British Commonwealth. It was originally called Armistice Day to commemorate the armistice agreement that ended the First World War on Monday, Nov. 11, 1918 at 11 a.m.

It’s also simply described as the eleventh hour on the eleventh day on the eleventh month.

Leading up to Nov. 11, students in schools across the local region and Canada will participate in the No Stone Left Alone ceremony at cemeteries. Students will place poppies on the graves of Veterans. This will be the 12th year for the No Stone Left Alone program in Canada.

Local schools will also have their own special ceremonies days before Remembrance Day when students, veterans and Legion members will share a time to remember.

For 101 years, the poppy has been a great symbol of remembrance.

Wear a poppy and take time to remember, honour and thank those who served to fight for freedoms in Canada.

Poppy boxes are out in the community in various businesses, municipal offices and other locations.

People are encouraged to donate to the Poppy Fund to support the veterans and their families.

Robert Laurence Binyon encourages everyone in his poem For the Fallen.

“At the going down of the sun and in the morning;

“We will remember them.”