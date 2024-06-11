Editorial – Seniors deserve thanks and dignity

Richard Froese

Seniors in local communities throughout Alberta take centre stage again during Seniors’ Week from June 3-9.

Special events have been scheduled to celebrate the seniors and golden-agers. They have contributed much to help shape communities into what they have become today.

Seniors’ Week has been designated the first full week of June since 1986 to celebrate and recognize the contributions seniors make to enhance the quality of life. Countless seniors up in their 80s and 90s remain active in local communities and continue to serve their organizations tirelessly. They are mentors and leaders for younger generations to look up to and follow.

Seniors deserve endless thanks from citizens for their determination and perseverance by serving from the bottom of their hearts.

Thank seniors for all they have done and do to make community life enjoyable for all.

After decades of working, many people think of retirement as the easy life, laid back, relaxing. But talk to dedicated seniors and many say life is busier than it was in their working years and raising a family.

The population of seniors in Alberta continues to rise faster than any other age group, according to information about seniors on the Government of Alberta website. From 2013-23, the proportion of seniors (those aged 65 and older) increased to 16 per cent of the total population from 12 per cent. By 2051, it is projected 20 per cent of Albertans will be a senior.

Citizens aged 65 and older are currently part of the fastest-growing age group in Canada, according to Environics Analysts. Many or those are part of the baby boomer generation born from 1946-64.

Today’s seniors are living longer and healthier lives, have higher education levels, are working longer in their careers, and serving their communities as volunteers and in civic engagement and charitable donations.

As the seniors’ population grows in Alberta, communities face several issues that come with it.

Isolation of seniors is a concern around the world as their mobility to get to out and around weakens.

Aging in community – more commonly known as aging in place – focuses on having the health and social supports and services needed to live safely in their home or community as long as seniors wish or able.

It is important for people of all ages to create a plan to help ensure health and social supports are available for them and their loved ones when and where they are needed. Planning for the future gives seniors greater control over their independence, quality of life and dignity.

When planing for seniors, consider health, home, transportation, finances, connections, safety, supports and services, community and spouse or partner.