Editorial – Make the best of your Christmas

Richard Froese

It’s just a few more days to Christmas Day and many people are making sure everything is ready for the big day.

Children are especially getting excited as they wait to see what they will find in their stocking or inside that wrapped gift under the Christmas tree.

How many more sleeps?

However, it seems the COVID-19 Grinch will steal Christmas for the second year in a row.

The Omicron variant has arrived in a vengeance as numbers are spiking as the fifth wave of COVID gains momentum.

Christmas will be better than last year after Premier Jason Kenney announced that private home gatherings will be larger than last year. Still, large family gatherings and special parties that many people look forward to each Christmas won’t happen for a second year in a row.

Since the pandemic started and restrictions have been imposed, everyone has had to adjust to a different normal.

People just have to adjust to the challenges and limitations they’ve been given. It is what most people have done and are doing.

First of all, continue to wear face masks and practise social distancing.

Vaccinations and booster shots will also go a long way to protect people and prevent the risk of spread, especially to combat the more contagious Omicron.

While it may not be the best situation to celebrate with family and friends, make the most of your Christmas.

Traditionally, Christmas is the big time when families get together. Anyone who wants to celebrate Christmas and the New Year’s holidays, invite a few relatives and friends at a time to stay within the restrictions. It’s probably a lost easier to host a few people at a time anyway, rather than having a house full of people.

Plus, there’s probably a bigger mess to clean up after that have all gone their separate ways.

That way, the spirit of the season is spread out rather than celebrating on one day.

For anyone who has family who lives far and abroad, a regular visit online such as Zoom, Facetime and Messenger is a good option.

Many families have already been doing that since the start of the pandemic as restrictions for travelling outside the province and Canada have been in place.

Closer to home, many people are less fortunate and would also appreciate something special at Christmas.

The pandemic has hit the economy as many people have suffered after they have lost their job or had reduced pay. They struggle to put food on the table. Those less fortunate would be thankful for a special food hamper for Christmas, so they, too, can enjoy a festive dinner.

Have a save and healthy Christmas and a happy New Year!