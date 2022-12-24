Editorial – Hope springs eternal

Chris Clegg

As we turn another page and look forward to 2023, it is only natural for people to reflect on 2022.

The fact is, 2022 was not a good year. We had far too many tragic events, coupled with an economy still recovering. It is pointless to list them. It is probably best to forget and turn the page.

As with the birth of Christ, a new year brings hope: a salvation and yearning for better times. May it be so for you!

Let us hope the economy recovers and we can all prosper!

Let us hope our elected officials at all levels can address the many pressing needs citizens demand!

Let us hope our education leaders can come up with innovative ways to educate our children!

Let us hope our health-care leaders can address issues to even what they admit is a system under stress! Let us hope the answer is not simply more money to fix the system!

Let us hope the people doing terrific work in the social work field continue to do so! Ditto for public works employees in all towns and communities, and in the public sector in providing us with the utilities we need.

Let us hope some sanity finally prevails on Parliament Hill, but that may be too much to ask!

We could go on for pages.

In this list there is one noticeable omission, and one not many in the coffee shops talk about, but is perhaps the most important.

How about you?

Let us hope we can each do better in the coming year. No matter what job you are employed at, or political seat you serve, perhaps we should all try just a bit harder than we did in 2022 to make life a little better. A day does not go by where everyone can’t reflect and say, “Could I have done this just a bit better?” The answer is usually yes.

To improve the world it starts with people wanting to improve. People wanting to help their fellow man. People wanting to make the world a better place, not just lining their pockets with money or enjoying the fruits of power and the rest of the world be damned!

Just think what a wonderful world it would be if everyone did just a little bit better in 2023!

Best wishes

South Peace News is proud to be your community and regional newspaper.

Through the good news, bad news, and indeed, our mistakes, we will continue to strive, earn and keep your respect in this, the best region, in the best province, in the best country in the world, despite our difficulties.

We thank our advertisers and readers. Without your loyalty and support, we could not exist.

From staff and management, a very sincere “Thank you!” and a “Merry Christmas” and a “Happy New Year” to all!

We will see you in 2023. Next edition is Jan. 4.