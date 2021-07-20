Editorial – Enjoy freedom after pandemic

Richard Froese

Summer is almost half over as people enjoy more freedoms.



Life in Alberta is mostly back to normal after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted three weeks ago, on July 1, Canada Day.



Many people are taking advantage of that to get together with their family and friends for the first time since before the pandemic started in March 2020.



Alberta is leading the way after COVID-19 restrictions. At least 75 per cent of Albertans have one vaccination shot while about 55 per cent have been fully vaccinated with two shots, as of July 14. It’s not only the highest in Canada, but also among the highest rates in the world.



The daily number of new cases in Alberta has fallen to below 50.



And the disease is not as deadly as it was even before the vaccinations started to roll out in the spring.



As the number of fully vaccinated people rises, the rate of cases and deaths falls.



Kudos to all those who have gotten their shots.



So even with the high vaccination rates in Alberta, it will only get better when more people get their shots to strongly conquer the coronavirus.



While the province overall is among the world leaders to get vaccinated, many people from small and rural communities in northern and rural Alberta are more reluctant to get vaccinated. It can lead to higher risk and spread in those regions.



It only takes a few minutes to get a shot and it helps protect people from getting serious effects of COVID-19.



Still, many people continue to wear face coverings, even though they have been vaccinated.



That begs some questions.



Why do some people still wear masks if they are fully vaccinated?



Vaccinations help protect people from a virus or disease.



So, why did they get vaccinated when they still believe that they are still at risk and still need to wear a mask and take other measures such as social distancing?



Only those who have not been vaccinated are still at high risk of the virus.



For those who are fully vaccinated, have faith in the vaccination. It’s time to take off the mask and taste the freedom and share a smile.



Some people still wear their masks because they say they don’t know who they encounter has been vaccinated.



By wearing a mask, they want to make sure they don’t catch the virus.



Over time, those fully vaccinated people will soon realize the risk is virtually nothing and they will bare their faces.



Other people wear face masks for a variety of valid reasons.



In perhaps the warmest summer in many decades, people are taking advantage of the freedoms to gather with family and friends.



Let’s trust that the issues of COVID-19 will soon be a thing of the past.



Enjoy the summer!