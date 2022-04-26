Editorial – Be a volunteer, thank a volunteer

Richard Froese

Volunteers serve vital roles in any and every community.

Throughout the year, volunteers do so much to help support people and their communities as individuals or as part of a variety of countless organizations.

Once again it’s time to honour local citizens for their service and commitment as communities celebrate National Volunteer Appreciation Week from April 24-30.

Be a volunteer, thank a volunteer.

Many communities and organizations are hosting events to thank volunteers and acknowledge all the time and effort they put in to make life better for other and their community. It is very well-deserved and worth the effort!

From young children to seniors, volunteers show their heart, care and love to all they reach in so many ways.

By definition, a volunteer is a person who freely offers to undertake a task.

It comes from the heart to do something.

After all, it’s better to volunteer than to be voluntold by someone else.

Volunteers can serve on their own or for a group such as community organizations, schools, sports and recreation, churches, health services, youth and seniors’ programs and more.

Community events also rely on volunteers to function effectively.

After being cancelled the past two years by COVID-19 gathering restrictions, community events are returning in 2022.

Organizers are working hard to recruit volunteers to make sure the events can function without people having to work extended hours and add stress.

Remember, many hands make light work.

It starts by contacting a local organization and the desire to get involved.

Volunteers also help raise funds for special projects to enhance their community.

Otherwise, if communities want those projects, municipalities will have to come up with the money and perhaps raise taxes.

Even before the COVID restrictions started in March 2020, many organizations struggled to recruit younger members and volunteers.

Being a volunteer has so many benefits to life.

“Volunteering is Empathy in Action” is the theme for the 2022 National Volunteer Week, says a news release from Volunteer Canada.

The empathy, compassion and generosity of volunteers creates connected communities and builds a strong Canada.

The release further states: “Empathy is a quality that can help people relate to others and build awareness around different experiences.

“It connects people in ideas and actions and helps create bonds forged in common goals and aspirations.

“Volunteering can help us develop empathy, to see the world through the eyes of others.

“It can connect people from diverse backgrounds and life experiences and expand our views.

“It can build a capacity to work collectively and contribute to a vibrant inclusive society.”