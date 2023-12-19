Editorial – Amalgamation deserves serious look

Richard Froese

A suggestion to amalgamate local municipalities has made its way to the High Prairie region.

The issue was presented to Big Lakes County council at a special meeting Dec. 4-5 to discuss interim operating and capital budgets.

Longtime resident Diana Oliver urged council to consider amalgamating with the town be more efficient in services and programs and to cut costs.

“We have to be as reasonable as possible to cut costs,” says Oliver, who served as High Prairie mayor from 1992-98.

Since elected in 2021, the current council has been ambitious to cut costs. Interim CAO David Reynolds stated that as he opened the meeting the first day.

“We’re always looking for efficiencies,” says Reynolds, who also serves as director of corporate services.

Although council did not respond to the suggestion to consider amalgamation, those around the table agreed to find efficiencies in the budget and operations.

During budget deliberations, several council members expressed their priority to reduce costs and ensure funding is not allocated to various agencies and organizations that duplicate services and programs.

Preparing budgets is an ideal time for municipal council to review costs and consider ways to share costs and services with neighbouring municipalities.

What are the best and most cost-efficient ways to spend taxpayers’ money? As the population of many rural and northern communities continues to decline, municipalities will have to look more closely and seriously at amalgamating municipal services at some level.

The 2021 Census recorded population figures of 2,380 for High Prairie and 4,986 for Big Lakes County for a total of 7,366. Previously, in 2016, the population for High Prairie was 2,564 and Big Lakes County recorded 5,625 for a total of 8,189. Combined, the population of the two municipalities dropped by 823 in five years. At a rate of losing 823 residents every five years, what will the population be in, say, 20 years? Doing the math, it sounds like a decline of 3,292 people.

Therefore, from current statistics, it could leave around the municipal region with around 4,100 residents in 2043.

If the downward trend continues at that rate, will the current municipalities be sustainable to survive on their own?

Fewer residents means reduced revenue from taxpayers.

It may seem that 20 years from now is a long time away and it’s something future councils will have to deal with more.

Current councils in any municipality with a declining population have a responsibility to plan for the future.

What is the best for the long-term future of the municipality? Staying alone or amalgamating with a neighbouring municipality?

Think about it.