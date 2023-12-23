Editorial – All about hope

Chris Clegg

For many people, these are trying times. Locally, we are not immune to these trying times.

Inflation is hurting many people. It is costing more and more to live. Many of us are still well off but everyone from governments, utility companies and the like want more. It is never enough. Is it any wonder food banks are seeing increased usage? There is never enough money to satisfy our many levels of government and corporate company’s insatiable need for more money and/or bigger profits. It is never enough, despite high wages already being paid to government workers.

It is perhaps too easy to put it into perspective and preach we are well off in the world compared to others. We live in peace. We live comfortably. We should be grateful for what we have.

But why can’t we do better?

Is there any need for this ridiculous inflation, only to later read the corporate giants are doing very well. Six-figure bonuses are paid out regularly and a report just released cited Canadian grocers will make record profits in 2023. How does that make you feel when you purchase your next head of lettuce? Or pay your gas bill? Or pay your power bill?

The holiday season only puts more pressure on low- and middle-income family budgets. The fact is, many will do without this Christmas season. Thank goodness we have so many charities working hard to make Christmas a bit better for many people.

While corporate Canada has done just fine through the pandemic since March 2020, the fact is many smaller businesses are struggling and continue to struggle. Yet, they are bombarded with higher operating costs making it even more difficult to stay open.

Why doesn’t anyone address the problem of online shopping vs local business? Local businesses open stores, pay taxes, and support your local community. When was the last time Amazon contributed to the local martial arts students, hockey team or agricultural society? Yet, shoppers continue to shop through Amazon but are the first to ask the very businesses they shunned for a donation.

Why the doom and gloom so close to Christmas?

Just over 2,000 years ago the answer was provided to us in the gift from God. In addition to the gift of eternal life, Jesus gives us all hope for a better life on Earth. There is a better way to live. Be kind to one another and not be so damn greedy. Make no mistake, inflation is mostly driven by greed.

Jesus taught us to share, to be kind, to think of others. This Christmas, may we all stop and think for a minute and press the reset button. Jesus gives up hope in the way He lived and examples He set.

Just over 2,000 years ago, the answers were provided for us. All we have to do is listen.

Best wishes

South Peace News is proud to be your community and regional newspaper.

We thank our advertisers and readers. Without your loyalty and support, we could not exist.

From staff and management, a very sincere “Thank you!” and a “Merry Christmas” and a “Happy New Year” to all!

We will see you in 2024. Next edition is Jan. 3.