Easy does it! January 15, 2024 · by Admin2015 · 0 Sophie Matin lines up a stone on her first day of curling. She was one of 40 players at the annual Skeeters Bonspiel in Kinuso on Jan. 5. This year, 10 teams competed. “We have a good turn out this year,” says organizer Nicole Churchill. When she was a child, the bonspiel was a two-day event with a dance. Now it is just one day, but still going strong after over 30 years. It is organized by the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society at the Anton Kirtio Curling Rink in Kinuso. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email