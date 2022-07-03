East Prairie signs fire agreement

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County will aid East Prairie Metis Settlement with fire protection.

At its regular meeting June 22, council approved a five-year agreement with East Prairie to June 22, 2027.

An agreement between the two is the first between both parties, said Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.

Without its own fire department, East Prairie council approved the agreement at its regular meeting April 27.

“The reason for the delay in bringing the agreement to our council was that we had to work with East Prairie to gather data to draft a new housing map as seen in the agreement,” Hawken said.

Big Lakes County Fire Services crews will respond to calls in East Prairie under the agreement.

East Prairie will pay for the service for each call, according to Alberta Transportation rates of reimbursement for fire departments.

“The intent of the agreement is to have a mutual understanding of how to operate on East Prairie Metis Settlement if there ever is a fire incident,” Hawken said.

He added the agreement has other benefits.

“It’’s a positive step to build better relations with our Metis settlement neighbours. . .it provides extra revenue for the county when responding to incidents at East Prairie,” he added.