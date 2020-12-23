East Peace Gas wins contest

East Peace Gas Co-op is the 2020 winner of the Light Up Your Business Campaign hosted by the Town of Falher. East Peace Gas won a 2021 business licence valued at $100.

The co-op is honoured to be the winner and help brighten up the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We have tried, as a Main Street business, especially in these times, to lift people’s spirits and this is just one small piece,” manager Dale Dupuis says.



“We were fortunate to be chosen as the winners as more businesses decorated this year and some had some extremely creative touches.”



Dupuis trusts the contest will only grow and inspire more businesses to light up.



“We hope that what we have seen this year will just keep on growing with even more businesses taking part in the next holiday season whatever it happens to be,” Dupuis says.



“We believe that decorating brings colour and life to a community and makes it so much more welcoming.



“We want people to enjoy our community and feel good about being here. This is one of the wonderful ways we can do this.”



Organizers appreciate the special spirit of Christmas.



“Thank you to all businesses in the Town of Falher that took part in the Light Up Your Business Campaign,” says a post of the Town website.



“We sincerely appreciate the effort that was made by the businesses that took part and demonstrated their community spirit. “Thanks for helping make Christmas a bit brighter.”



The Town also thanks judges from the Falher Friendship Corner.