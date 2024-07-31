Early reports indicate positive feedback

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

After its first week of a new pilot project to reduce crime in the community, Town of Peace River council received an update on the program.

Although not a formal report from Apex Security, at the regular council meeting on July 22, CAO Barb Miller presented some basic feedback to council from community members.

“Many businesses and residents have indicated that they are very pleased to see APEX out and about both at events and also at various times of the day,” says Mayor Elaine Manzer.

“Administration is receiving daily reports on APEX’s activities. Council has not received a formal report on the first week’s results of APEX’s work but expects a monthly summary.”

The three-month pilot project began July 15 as a result of increased crime, encampments and other safety concerns were noticed by council, administration, and community members. Noted at the meeting were concerns with public safety and business owners feeling uncomfortable in their own businesses downtown. Also expressed were safety concerns residents have walking down Main Street and surrounding areas.

“The long-term goal of the project would be to enhance safety and security, particularly in the downtown area of Peace River and as a consequence continuing to have residents and visitors feel welcome in town,” says Manzer.

“At the end of the three-month pilot project, council will be reviewing the feedback from residents, businesses but also keeping in mind that the $240,000 cost of the service for three months is substantial for the town and would need to be part of budget deliberations with respect to service levels.”

Apex Security is a Grande Prairie-based company that will be providing a variety of services, most notably Public Security Units that will supplement local law enforcement. The security was added to address the extra safety concerns the community has been facing to see if it will help alleviate the problems that Peace River has faced in recent months. Problems include theft, vandalism, and the creation of encampments along the riverbank and other locations in the town.

“Council has enacted a Camping bylaw which does not permit camping on town lands and so APEX will be helping to deal with this bylaw as well,” Manzer says.

“It should be noted that any suspicion of criminal activity should be reported to the RCMP.”

Manzer says the community has rallied together many times in recent months to clean up encampments that have been vacated and left with garbage, drug paraphernalia and other hazardous materials.

Town council’s hope is that by adding extra security the issues currently faced will be eliminated.

A complete report from Apex Security is expected to be delivered to council in the next month.