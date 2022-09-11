Duchesneau debuts with Golden Bears

Former High Prairie Renegade football player Raiden Duchesneau, left. played his first game with the University of Alberta Golden Bears in U Sports in an exhibition game Aug 27. He played safety in the game as the Golden Bears beat the University of Regina Rams 34-11 in Medicine Hat. At the right is his father, Tom Duchesneau, head coach of the Renegades.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

From a football field in High Prairie, Raiden Duchesneau made his U Sports debut with the University of Alberta Golden Bears in an exhibition game Aug. 27.

He played safety in the game as the Golden Bears beat the University of Regina Rams 34-11 in Medicine Hat.

“I have two other fourth-year players ahead of me at safety, so chances are I will most likely be red-shirted this year,” says Duchesneau, who signed with the Golden Bears on Sept. 1, 2021.

“My goal for the season is to just improve every day and hopefully make it in for another game this season.”

He was delighted when his name was on the depth chart head coach Chris Morris released the day before.

“I was quite happy when I saw the list and looked forward to being able to play my first university game,” says Duchesneau, a 2022 graduate of E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie.

“It was great to experience the speed and energy that comes with a higher level of football.”

Duchesneau was pleased with his performance that showed his skills.

“I had a nice open-field tackle on Regina’s running back to save a touchdown,” says Duchesneau.

He is the first High Prairie player to sign and play a Canadian university football game since high school football in High Prairie started in 2014.

Duchesneau was attending a regular skills camp during the first week if April 2021 when he caught the eyes of coaches as stated in a story of the signing in the South Peace News print issue of Sept. 8, 2021.

“The defensive backs coach was impressed with my performance and said that he wanted to get the U of A head coach to watch me,” Duchesneau says.

“When I got home, the U of A head coach contacted me and asked what my plans were for after high school and asked me if I could send him my school transcripts.”

Four days later, the Golden Bears offered Duchesneau a scholarship.

He also plays in the other positions of running back, receiver, lineback and defensive line.