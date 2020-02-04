Drug dealer jailed 30 months

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Grouard man dealing drugs is behind bars.

Justin Dale Halcrow, 25, was sentenced to 30 months in jail after being found guilty of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking in High Prairie provincial court Jan. 27.

Judge C.K.W. Thietke handed down the sentence after it was put over from Dec 16, 2019. Judge Thietke requested the extra time to review the case from the Crown and defence.

Judge Thietke agreed the activity was “commercial trafficking” as suggested by federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy.

Lakeshore Regional Police Service found 72 grams of cocaine valued at $7,200 in a traffic stop in Grouard on Sept. 15, 2017, McCoy told court.

“It’s a lot of drugs for a small community,” McCoy said in court in December.

“It’s a serious offence.”

Police also found a small amount of cannibas and $640.

Halcrow’s lawyer, Paul Moreau, spoke Dec. 16 and requested a light sentence because of his client’s Indigenous background and efforts to move on in life.

He says those factors are “significant and relevant”.

“This man has focused his life on rehabilitation,” Moreau says.

“Encourage him to continue on this path.”

Court heard Halcrow has been sober from drugs for 18 months.

During sentencing, Judge Thietke noted the “starting point” for a sentence for that level of trafficking drugs is three years.

Halcrow was also banned from possessing and using any weapons and firearms for 10 years and banned from possessing and using prohibited and restricted weapons and firearms for life.