Driftpile Powwow July 22-24

Host drum Young Spirit will headline the Driftpile Cree Nation Powwow July 22-24.

MCs Stan Isadore and Devin Bellerose will entertain the audience which is expected to top well over 1,000.

Drum contest is $10,000 for first, $7,000 for second and $3,000 for third. Various cash prizes for juniors, teens, golden age, junior adults and senior adults will also be awarded.

Everyone is welcome to attend the alcohol-free event. Security will be on site.

For more information, contact Caroline Isadore [vendor inquiries] at [780] 507-6247 or Shawna Bellerose at [780] 260-0107.