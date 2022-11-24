Driftpile Cree Nation Travel Centre opens

Driftpile Cree Nation celebrated the grand opening of the Driftpile Cree Nation Travel Centre Nov. 15. The business has everything a traveller needs: gas, hardware and auto supplies, fishing and hunting equipment, baked goods, produce and meat, and much more. Above, drummers perform at the opening ceremony. Left-right are Stanley Isadore, Nikosis Storm Isadore, George Isadore, Junior Coleman, Mihkwa Bellerose, Tina Isadore, Laurent Isadore and Brenda Powder. Behind are some members of council, dignitaries and guests.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A special day in Driftpile Cree Nation’s history was celebrated Nov. 15 as chief and council, along with Elders, community members and guests, opened the Driftpile Cree Nation Travel Centre.

The one-stop travel centre has everything a traveller needs: gas, hardware and auto supplies, fishing and hunting equipment, baked goods, produce and meat, and much more.

Chief Dwayne Laboucan thanked many in his speech to mark the historic occasion.

“I would like to thank Driftpile band members for giving us the mandate to build this store,” said Laboucan. “We build it right and expect it to last for 50-plus years.

“We’re very proud to be at this moment as it has been talked about for about 20 years and we did it! So, again, thank you Driftpile members!”

In addition to the travel centre, located on Highway 2 at the west end of the reserve, the Driftpile Enterprise Garage will soon open and be a nice addition.

“We will be doing repairs from small automobiles to heavy equipment,” said Laboucan.

“A one-stop shop for mechanical work,” he added.

Council announced the project July 13, 2021 which they described then as a full service truck stop gas station and convenience store.

The travel centre is expected to provide 20-26 full-time jobs to local community members. The new venture is building upon Driftpile Cree Nation’s economic future for self-sufficiency by generating revenue that will be invested back into the community.

The next big venture for the band is already in the works.

“We are building a new health centre starting next summer in 2023 and also a new child welfare building, also slated to build in summer of 2023,” says Laboucan.