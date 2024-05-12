Driftpile awarded justice grant

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Driftpile Cree Nation has been awarded an Alberta Community Justice Grant from the provincial government to support community justice initiatives.

The Indigenous community about 50 km east of High Prairie is one of 39 recipients that will share $961,000 to support community justice initiatives, says an Alberta government news release dated May 2.

However, no funding figures for the individual grants was stated, although grants range from $5,000-$25,000.

The grant supports organizations that provide community-based initiatives aimed at addressing a range of legal issues.

They include initiatives to develop or enhance restorative justice programs and to increase access to justice in family law matters.

Other programs include initiatives that provide cultural safety training to justice system professionals and to carry out assessements to identify justice needs.

Driftpile was one of five northern organizations that was approved.

Attorney General and Justice Minister Mickey Amery says the grant is valuable to meet local community needs.

“I am proud of this innovate approach to alternative justice for Albertans,” Amery says.

“This grant will support organizations to boost community-driven alternatives to the formal court system to better serve their communities.”

The grant reflects the government’s commitment to make the justice system more accessible, inclusive and responsive to the needs of Alberta’s diverse communities.

It will give more options to resolve criminal, family law and civil justice matters through a process that is culturally sensitive and aligns with peoples’ values.

Resolving legal matters outside the traditional court system is faster, cheaper and less stressful for everyone involved, the news release states