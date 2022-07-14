Down and dirty!

Triangle’s popular weekend of mud bog racing returned July 2-3. Vehicles charged down the muddy lanes as the Pioneer Threshermans Association hosted the event. Several hundred spectators watched the action as part of a circuit organized by the Western Alberta Motorsports Association. Lanes were filled with water as they were before the association made its debut in Triangle in 2021. The event attracted about 37 drivers, who came from High Prairie, Falher, Sturgeon Lake, Calais, Bezanson, Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Yellowhead, County, Drayton Valley and other parts of Alberta. Coming up, the organization stages a mud bog weekend in Whitecourt from Aug. 20-21. Last year, a mud bog weekend was held in Peace River in late July, but no event is scheduled in 2022, president Brandon Murray says.

Mike Scholl, of Falher, roars down the lane in his Blaze of Glory at the mud bog weekend at Triangle. His son, Tanner Scholl, also drove in the event. A truck version of the famous General Lee speeds down the lane in the mud bog weekend in Triangle. “Get them Duke boys!” Tim Roberts, of High Prairie, has a little less protection from the flying mud as he burns down the lane in the mud bog event at Triangle. Clint Belesky, of High Prairie, lets the mud fly in the mud bog weekend at Triangle.