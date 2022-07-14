Down and dirty!

Triangle’s popular weekend of mud bog racing returned July 2-3. Vehicles charged down the muddy lanes as the Pioneer Threshermans Association hosted the event. Several hundred spectators watched the action as part of a circuit organized by the Western Alberta Motorsports Association. Lanes were filled with water as they were before the association made its debut in Triangle in 2021. The event attracted about 37 drivers, who came from High Prairie, Falher, Sturgeon Lake, Calais, Bezanson, Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Yellowhead, County, Drayton Valley and other parts of Alberta. Coming up, the organization stages a mud bog weekend in Whitecourt from Aug. 20-21. Last year, a mud bog weekend was held in Peace River in late July, but no event is scheduled in 2022, president Brandon Murray says.