Down and dirty!

Triangle’s popular weekend of mud bog racing returned July 1-2. Vehicles charged down the muddy lanes as the Pioneer Threshermans Association hosted the event. A small but enthusiastic crowd watched the event as part of a circuit organized by the Western Alberta Motorsports Association. The event attracted 15 drivers, down from 37 in 2022. Drivers came from Red Earth Creek, Fox Creek, Grande Prairie, Horse Lake, Edson, Lone Pine, Bluffton and Chetwynd. No drivers from the High Prairie, Falher and Peace River regions competed in the event. Another mud bog was held in Valleyview on the same weekend, association president Devon Colbourne says.

Mike Harrison, of Red Earth Creek, roars through the mud on his all-terrain vehicle at the annual mud bog weekend at Triangle.

Diane Tews, of Edson, roars down the lane and lets the mud fly during her heat.

Larry Horseman, of Horse Lake, sprays mud everywhere during his attempt to run the pit.