Donnelly suggests study toward ‘potential dissolution’

The first steps toward a regional government in the Smoky River region are being suggested by the Village of Donnelly.

An email sent by Donnelly CAO Matthew Ferris Oct. 3 to the M.D. of Smoky River, Town of Falher, Town of McLennan, and Village of Girouxville, asks each local government if they are interested in a “potential collaboration” Donnelly is exploring.

“Our council is considering submitting an ACP grant application to conduct a comprehensive regional governance study,” writes Ferris.

“The study aims to delve into the implications of shared services, potential dissolution, other options and their impacts on all partner municipalities within the region,” he adds.

“Potential dissolution” suggests a regional government, or at the very least, at least one smaller municipality such as Donnelly joining the M.D. of Smoky River.

“We are wondering if your municipalities would be willing to partner in the project. If your municipality is amenable to this proposal, we kindly request a formal letter of support,” Ferris concludes.

The matter was debated at McLennan council’s meeting Oct. 10.

“They asked if we’d want to be part of it,” said McLennan CAO Lorraine Willier.

Mayor Jason Doris immediately wanted more information but did not specify.

“What do you see the future of this region?” asked Councillor Sue Delaurier, adding her thought was “no way to regional government.”

“I think we should be open but we have to get more information,” she added.

In regard to the future, Delaurier added, “In order to attract people our taxes have to go down.”

Councillor Margaret Jacob disagreed saying residents in Vancouver and Calgary are paying more taxes than McLennan.

“But they have more amenities,” replied Delaurier.

“Depends on what you call amenities,” said Jacob.

Council agreed to write Ferris a letter asking for more details. The also agreed to discuss the matter further at their strategic plan meeting.

The matter of how the area’s five municipalities get along was a further matter of debate later in the meeting. Currently, regional meetings are held every four months. The value of the meetings was questioned by council and perhaps a potential problem with a regional government.

“Very little (is) accomplished,” said Doris.

“Everything has to come back to council (for approval),” he added.

“There hasn’t been much value,” added CAO Lorraine Willier.

Delaurier offered other thoughts. She favoured bringing back the CAOs meetings although there were problems with the proposal.

“We have one CAO who never attends,” she said, adding another did not want their CAO attending.

“But if it’s mandated by council. . .,” she added.

Like Doris, Delaurier agreed the regional meetings were not productive.

Doris said the meetings tended to be confrontational filled with tension.

“Try to keep it positive, its very negative,” he said, adding there was potential for meetings to be productive.