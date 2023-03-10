Donnelly, McLennan voters heading to the polls

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Byelections are needed in two Smoky River communities after more than one person filed nomination papers after the deadline.

And possibly a third to be determined in the coming weeks!

In McLennan, Tom Henihan, Marcel Limoges, Darlene Payou, Odessa Ptashyk, and Dwayne Stout are running for the single vacant seat left when Luc Dubrule recently submitted his resignation due to personal reasons and work commitments.

Nomination day closed Feb. 28. The byelection is March 28.

Earlier, CAO Lorraine Willier told council there was interest which certainly turned out to be true at the end of the nomination period.

It will be McLennan’s fourth byelection since 2017 in addition to the 2021 municipal election.

In Donnelly, nomination day was Feb. 20. John Coy and Lindsay Lehman are seeking the seat left vacant when Gavin Scott resigned in September 2022.

Election day in Donnelly is March 20.

In Falher, the resignation of Councillor Patrick Simon prompted the Town of Falher to plan for a byelection. Nomination Day for the byelection ends April 3 at noon. Candidates are free to submit nominations at the town office at any time before.

A byelection occurs if more than one candidate steps forward. It will be held May 1.