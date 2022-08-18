Dolphins qualify 34 for swimming provincials

High Prairie Dolphin junior swimmers hold their medals won at the Peace regional swim meet. Front row left-right, are Bennett Strebchuk, Bryce Martinson, Finn Trimble, Samantha James, Theodore James and Noah Meunier. Back row left-right, are Teegan Trimble, Nate Cox, Jack Strebchuk, Carys Graham, Jonah Hesse, Cealey Herr, Sadie Cox and Thomas Strebchuk. Missing in the photo are Lexi Flett, Allegra Dubrule, Eli Dubrule and Oliver Fors.

High Prairie Dolphin senior swimmer hold their medals won at the Peace regional swim meet. Front row left-right, are Tehya Laboucan, Nevin Herr, Pyper Martinson, Brooklyn McIntyre, Jemma Hesse and Madina Sharkawi. Back row left-right, are coach Larkin Stokes, Kashton Davidson, Abbie Cottingham, Mischa Deering, assistant coach Elle MacIntosh, assistant coach Amira Sharkawi, Ella Deering and Kayle Rothwell. Missing in the photo are Seth Flett, Jaylla Hesse, Draven Leclerc, Ariana Rotenburger and Harlan Rotenburger.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Dolphins Swim Club competed in the Peace regional swim championship meet Aug. 6-7 in Grande Prairie.

As a result, 34 members won medals to qualify for the Alberta Summer Swimming Championships held Aug. 12-14 in Edmonton.

Watch for provincial results in the Aug. 24 issue of the South Peace News.

High Prairie finished first in team results at the region meet with 87 medals.

Top two winners in each event qualify for the provincials.

Here’s a rundown of medal winners from the regional meet on swimmers who qualify for the provincials.

Male 6-and-under

Nate Cox – first in 50m backstroke and 25m backstroke, second in 25m freestyle and third in 50m freestyle.

Bennett Strebchuk – first in 25m freestyle and 50m freestyle, second in 50m backstroke and third in 25m backstroke.

Female 6-and under

Samantha Jones – second in 25 m backstroke.

Female 8-and-under

Jonah Hesse – first in 25m breaststroke, 50m breaststroke and 100 individual medley and second in 25m freestyle.

Allegra Dubrule – third in 50m breaststroke.

Male 8-and-under

Thomas Strebchuk – third in 25m breaststroke and 25m butterfly.

Male 9-10

Jack Strebchuk – first in 100m freestyle, second in 50m breaststroke and 50m breaststroke and third in 200m freestyle.

Theodore James – third in 25m backstroke.

Female 9-10

Lexi Flett – second in 50m butterfly and third in 25m backstroke and 50m backstroke.

Cealey Herr – second in 25m breaststroke and 50m breaststroke and third in 50m butterfly.

Bryce Martinson – first in 200m freestyle, second in 50m freestyle and third in 100m individual medley.

Female 11-12

Pyper Martinson – third in 50m freestyle and 200m freestyle.

Brooklyn McIntyre – third in 50m butterfly, 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke.

Female 13-14

Madina Sharkawi – second in 100m backstroke and 200m individual medley.

Jemma Hesse – third in 50m breaststroke and 100m breaststroke.

Male 13-14

Kashton Davidson – first in 200m individual medley and third in 50m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 100m freestyle.

Nevin Herr – third in 50m backstroke.

Female 15-17

Mischa Deering – second in 50m butterfly and 100m backstroke and third in 100m breaststroke.

Elle MacIntosh – first in 200m freestyle and third in 50m breaststroke and 50m freestyle.

Male 15-17

Seth Flett – first in 50m butterfly, second in 200m freestyle and third in 100m freestyle.

Kayle Rothwell – first in 50m backstroke and 100m backstroke, second 100m individual medley and third in 50m freestyle.

Draven Leclerc – third in 50m backstroke and 100m backstroke.

Female 18-and-over

Abbie Cottingham – first in 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, and 100m breaststroke and second in 50m breaststroke.

Ella Deering – first in 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke, 100m backstroke and 200m individual medley.

Amira Sharkawi – second in 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 100m backstroke and third in 200m individual medley.

Male 18-and-over.

Larkin Stokes – second in 50m freestyle and third in 50m butterfly.

RELAY TEAMS:

Here’s a rundown of relay results.

Female 8-and-under 100m freestyle – first – Allegra Dubrule, Sadie Cox, Teegan Trimble and Jonah Hesse.

Female 8-and-under 100m medley relay – first – Teegan Trimble, Jonah Hesse, Allegra Dubrule and Sadie Cox.

Female 9-10 100m freestyle relay – first – Lexi Flett, Carys Graham, Cealey Herr and Bryce Martinson.

Female 9-10 100m medley relay – first – Bryce Martinson, Cealey Herr, Lexi Flett and Carys Graham.

Female 13-14 200m freestyle relay – first – Jemma Hesse, Brooklyn McIntyre, Madina Sharkawi and Pyper Martinson.

Female 13-14 200m medley relay – first – Madina Sharkawi, Jemma Hesse, Brooklyn McIntyre and Pyper Martinson.

Female 18-and-over 200m freestyle relay – first – Mischa Deering, Abbie Cottingham, Elle MacIntosh and Ella Deering.

Female 18-and-over 200m medley relay – first – Ella Deering, Elle MacIntosh, Mischa Deering and Abbie Cottingham.

Male 18-and-over 200m freestyle relay – Kayle Rothwell, Seth Flett, Kashton Davidson and Larkin Stokes.

Male 18-and-over 200m medley relay – Kayle Rothwell, Larkin Stokes, Seth Flett and Kashton Davidson.

Male 9-10 100m freestyle relay – second – Bennett Strebchuk, Noah Meunier, Thomas Strebchuk and Jack Strebchuk.

Male 9-10 100m medley relay – second – Bennett Strebchuk, Thomas Strebchuk, Jack Strebchuk and Noah Meunier.

Male 9-10 100m freestyle relay – third – Nate Cox, Finn Trimble, Theodore James and Oliver Fors.

Mixed 13-14 200m freestyle relay – third – Jaylla Hesse, Harlan Rotenburger, Tehya Laboucan and Nevin Herr.