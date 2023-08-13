Dolphins host annual Invitational Swim Meet

The High Prairie Dolphins held their annual Invitational Swim Meet July 29 at the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre. Teams joining the host Dolphins in competition were the Beaverlodge Barracudas, Fairview Olympians, Grande Prairie Aquarians, Grimshaw Gators, High Level Stingrays, Peace River Porpoises, Slave Lake Sharks, Smoky River Manatees, Spirit River Seawolves, and Valleyview Vipers. Dolphins individual swimmers won 31 races, placed second in 24 races and third in 25 races. Manatees swimmers won two races, placed second in seven races and third in six races. Porpoises swimmers won 10 races, placed second in 15 races and third in eight races. All teams are gearing up for the regional meet later this month.

High Prairie Dolphin swimmer Reese Mohr reaches the finish line in a 2012 boys’ 50-M backstroke heat at the Dolphins’ home meet July 29.

High Prairie Dolphin swimmer Sadie Cox leaves the starting block in a 2013 girls 50-M breastroke heat at the Dolphins’ home meet July 29.