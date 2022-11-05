Disclosure could take several weeks

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A High Prairie women charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a seven-month-old infant male in her home made her first appearance in court.

Kyra Renee Backs, 29, appeared in High Prairie provincial court Oct. 24 when the matter was set over for two months.

“Initial disclosure will likely take a number of weeks,” lawyer Stephen Brophy said.

Judge S.P. Hinkley scheduled the matter to Dec. 19 to speak to a preliminary inquiry date.

Backs appeared on CCTV from the Edmonton Remand Centre.

RCMP charged her Oct. 15 in connection with the sudden death Oaklan Cunningham. Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit was called to investigate the incident that is being called a homicide.

An RCMP news released issued Oct. 13 by Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, Media Relations Officer, Western Alberta District RCMP, says High Prairie RCMP received a report from the High Prairie RCMP from the High Prairie Health Complex on Oct 6 about 4:30 p.m.

An autopsy conducted Oct. 11 at the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the death as a homicide.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the lead in the investigation assisted by the High Prairie RCMP, Alberta RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Western Alberta District RCMP General Investigation Section.

The RCMP is further requesting to speak with any concerned families who had their children in the day home present or past.

Anyone with information is requested to phone the High Prairie RCMP at (780) 523-3378.

Those who want to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (1-800) 222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tip App available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.